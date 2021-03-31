Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Shares Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) by 296.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,068 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 2.87% of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth $285,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $519,000. Vista Investment Management lifted its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 57,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period.

Shares of IPKW opened at $42.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.99. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a one year low of $22.17 and a one year high of $43.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.212 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

