Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Shares Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) by 296.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,068 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 2.87% of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 57,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management grew its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $519,000.

Get Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IPKW opened at $42.75 on Wednesday. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $22.17 and a 52 week high of $43.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.212 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.