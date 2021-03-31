Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.71% of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PZD. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000.

PZD opened at $74.08 on Wednesday. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a twelve month low of $34.93 and a twelve month high of $83.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.58.

PowerShares Cleantech Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of The Cleantech Index (the Index). The Cleantech Index is an equally weighted index that consists of stocks of publicly-traded cleantech companies and American Depository Receipts (ADR’s) based on such stocks.

