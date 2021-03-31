Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is NovaPoint Capital LLC’s Largest Position

NovaPoint Capital LLC cut its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,777 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 5.7% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $5.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $319.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,209,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,291,379. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $320.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.66. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $180.86 and a one year high of $338.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.