Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,035,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,499 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.76% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $45,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,695,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,778,000 after purchasing an additional 160,759 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 179,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 10,533 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,709,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,370,000 after purchasing an additional 44,747 shares during the period. Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,053,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 385,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 216,051 shares during the period.

Shares of BKLN opened at $22.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.10. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47.

