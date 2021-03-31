Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 48.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,206 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

Invesco Solar ETF stock opened at $89.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.35. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

