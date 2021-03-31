Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 185.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,987 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,428 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,492,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

RSP stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.23. 148,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,794,183. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $142.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.86.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.