Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 234.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,304,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,315,923 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 16.78% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $203,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RPV. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,266,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $463,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $389,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,318,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 204,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,005,000 after purchasing an additional 46,056 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RPV opened at $74.61 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.30. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a one year low of $36.53 and a one year high of $77.54.

