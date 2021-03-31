Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Stake Raised by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,685 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.12% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $3,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,721,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,070,000 after buying an additional 258,144 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,515,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,228,000 after purchasing an additional 49,185 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,367,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,174,000 after purchasing an additional 359,563 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,641,000. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 551,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,917,000 after purchasing an additional 47,413 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock opened at $50.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.55. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12-month low of $49.06 and a 12-month high of $50.60.

