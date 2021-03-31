Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for March, 31st (ADNT, AFRM, ALV, AMRC, AMYT, APTV, ARVN, BEP, BEPC, BLKLF)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, March 31st:

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV)

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of. Wells Fargo & Company issued an equal weight rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock.

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC). Robert W. Baird issued an outperform rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT). They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV). Wells Fargo & Company issued an underweight rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued a neutral rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC). They issued a neutral rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI). The firm issued an underweight rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW). Lake Street Capital issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW). The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC). BMO Capital Markets issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Chargepoint (NYSE:CHPT). Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT). The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX). Wedbush issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX). They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Benchmark Co. began coverage on shares of Crescent Acquisition (NASDAQ:CRSA). The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Dana (NYSE:DAN). Wells Fargo & Company issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW). They issued an underweight rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF). Sanford C. Bernstein issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Graco (NYSE:GGG). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL). They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC). Royal Bank of Canada issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX). They issued an overweight rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI). They issued an equal weight rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kyowa Kirin (OTCMKTS:KYKOF). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued an overweight rating on the stock.

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC). The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA). Wells Fargo & Company issued an overweight rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN). They issued a buy rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock.

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG). Piper Sandler issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG). Wells Fargo & Company issued an equal weight rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN). They issued an equal weight rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ). Royal Bank of Canada issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN). They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY). Canaccord Genuity issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK). MKM Partners issued a buy rating on the stock.

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY). B. Riley issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT). The firm issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Tenneco (NYSE:TEN). Wells Fargo & Company issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Visteon (NASDAQ:VC). Wells Fargo & Company issued an underweight rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX). They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY). Sanford C. Bernstein issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Xylem (NYSE:XYL). They issued an overweight rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM). Daiwa Capital Markets issued a sell rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock.

