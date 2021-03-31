Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 31st (AAP, AZO, ELEEF, ETN, FDS, GTLS, GVA, LPLA, MGDPF, MKTX)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, March 31st:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $195.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts Inc alerts:

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $1,505.00 to $1,640.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF)

had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $14.50 to $16.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $142.00 to $158.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $142.00 to $158.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $278.00 to $261.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $165.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $17.00 to $35.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $166.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) had its price target cut by TD Securities from $4.25 to $4.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $606.00 to $579.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $225.00 to $235.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $510.00 to $560.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) had its target price reduced by BTIG Research from $40.00 to $30.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $83.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $147.00 to $149.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.