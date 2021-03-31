Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 31st (AAP, AZO, ELEEF, ETN, FDS, GTLS, GVA, LPLA, MGDPF, MKTX)

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, March 31st:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $195.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $1,505.00 to $1,640.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $14.50 to $16.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $142.00 to $158.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $142.00 to $158.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $278.00 to $261.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $165.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $17.00 to $35.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $166.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) had its price target cut by TD Securities from $4.25 to $4.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $606.00 to $579.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $225.00 to $235.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $510.00 to $560.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) had its target price reduced by BTIG Research from $40.00 to $30.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $83.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $147.00 to $149.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.