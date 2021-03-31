Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 31st (AEL, AFL, AIG, ALL, AMP, APR, CB, CNO, EQH, HIG)

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $21.00 to $33.00.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $40.00 to $46.00.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $43.00 to $48.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $128.00 to $135.00.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $245.00 to $265.00.

Apria (NYSE:APR) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $26.00 to $30.00.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $178.00 to $187.00.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $23.00 to $25.00.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $34.00 to $38.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $54.00 to $67.00.

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) was given a €11.10 ($13.06) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $57.00 to $67.00.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $58.00 to $69.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $275.00 to $287.00.

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) was given a €96.00 ($112.94) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $52.00 to $61.00.

