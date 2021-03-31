Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Extended Stay America (STAY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Extended Stay America (NYSE: STAY):

3/23/2021 – Extended Stay America had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $19.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $17.50.

3/22/2021 – Extended Stay America had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $19.50 price target on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Extended Stay America was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $19.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $17.50.

3/16/2021 – Extended Stay America had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $19.50 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Extended Stay America was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $15.00.

3/9/2021 – Extended Stay America was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $15.00.

Extended Stay America stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,299. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.30. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $20.08.

Get Extended Stay America Inc alerts:

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STAY. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the fourth quarter valued at $247,242,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter worth about $31,385,000. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in Extended Stay America by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,591,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,639 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Extended Stay America by 179.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,059,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,472 shares during the period. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Extended Stay America by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,068,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,041 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

Recommended Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.