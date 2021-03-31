Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Marathon Gold (MOZ)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Marathon Gold (TSE: MOZ):

3/31/2021 – Marathon Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$4.25 to C$4.00. They now have a “speculative buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Marathon Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$4.00 to C$3.75.

3/30/2021 – Marathon Gold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$3.50 price target on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Marathon Gold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$4.00 price target on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Marathon Gold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$3.50 price target on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Marathon Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$4.00 to C$4.24.

2/3/2021 – Marathon Gold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$3.50 price target on the stock.

MOZ traded up C$0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.23. 510,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,399. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 19.18 and a quick ratio of 18.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$473.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.75. Marathon Gold Co. has a 1 year low of C$1.00 and a 1 year high of C$3.35.

In other news, Director Julian Kemp sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.30, for a total value of C$181,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$664,950.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

