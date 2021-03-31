Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Marathon Gold (MOZ)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Marathon Gold (TSE: MOZ):
- 3/31/2021 – Marathon Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$4.25 to C$4.00. They now have a “speculative buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2021 – Marathon Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$4.00 to C$3.75.
- 3/30/2021 – Marathon Gold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$3.50 price target on the stock.
- 3/30/2021 – Marathon Gold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$4.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/12/2021 – Marathon Gold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$3.50 price target on the stock.
- 2/9/2021 – Marathon Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$4.00 to C$4.24.
- 2/3/2021 – Marathon Gold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$3.50 price target on the stock.
MOZ traded up C$0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.23. 510,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,399. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 19.18 and a quick ratio of 18.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$473.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.75. Marathon Gold Co. has a 1 year low of C$1.00 and a 1 year high of C$3.35.
In other news, Director Julian Kemp sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.30, for a total value of C$181,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$664,950.
