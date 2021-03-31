Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) recently:
- 3/29/2021 – Tencent Music Entertainment Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at China Renaissance Securities Ltd.. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $18.00.
- 3/26/2021 – Tencent Music Entertainment Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Tencent Music Entertainment Group provides an online music entertainment platform primarily in China. The Company offers online music, recording, and music-centric live streaming services. Tencent Music Entertainment Group is based in Shenzhen, China. “
- 3/25/2021 – Tencent Music Entertainment Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/24/2021 – Tencent Music Entertainment Group was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 3/24/2021 – Tencent Music Entertainment Group had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $30.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/24/2021 – Tencent Music Entertainment Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tencent Music Entertainment Group provides an online music entertainment platform primarily in China. The Company offers online music, recording, and music-centric live streaming services. Tencent Music Entertainment Group is based in Shenzhen, China. “
- 3/23/2021 – Tencent Music Entertainment Group was downgraded by analysts at China Renaissance Securities Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $18.00.
- 3/23/2021 – Tencent Music Entertainment Group had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $18.20 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/8/2021 – Tencent Music Entertainment Group was downgraded by analysts at 86 Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/3/2021 – Tencent Music Entertainment Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Tencent Music Entertainment Group provides an online music entertainment platform primarily in China. The Company offers online music, recording, and music-centric live streaming services. Tencent Music Entertainment Group is based in Shenzhen, China. “
NYSE:TME traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.49. 94,811,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,385,842. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.26, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.18.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.69. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the provision of online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded by Jia Xin Peng on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
