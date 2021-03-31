Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of ISBC stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.69. 3,272,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,429,319. Investors Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $15.34. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $234.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Investors Bancorp will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,617,245 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $207,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,420 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,434,463 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,267,000 after acquiring an additional 642,216 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,270,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 193.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,724,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $19,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,706 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Investors Bancorp by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,122,140 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $22,410,000 after purchasing an additional 158,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

