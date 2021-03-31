Investors Buy High Volume of Ubiquiti Call Options (NYSE:UI)

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 4,601 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,050% compared to the typical volume of 214 call options.

UI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $290.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th.

NYSE UI traded down $50.70 on Wednesday, reaching $298.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 805,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,252. Ubiquiti has a twelve month low of $132.01 and a twelve month high of $401.80. The stock has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 43.67, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $341.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.38.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.76. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 30.57% and a negative return on equity of 147.97%. The company had revenue of $479.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Ubiquiti’s revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is 27.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 34.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ubiquiti in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 7.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

