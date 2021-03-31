Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Snap-on (NYSE:SNA)

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 948 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 877% compared to the average daily volume of 97 call options.

Shares of SNA opened at $232.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.43. Snap-on has a 12-month low of $94.00 and a 12-month high of $233.88.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.78 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Snap-on will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

In other Snap-on news, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,824 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.46, for a total transaction of $420,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,000 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total transaction of $1,141,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,130,183.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,033 shares of company stock valued at $9,397,547. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.