Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Hits New 12-Month High at $32.68

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.68 and last traded at $32.26, with a volume of 5369 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.25.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.43.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 97.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $464.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.13 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,621,036.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 114,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,751.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 65,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 13,429 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth about $4,050,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,906,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,436,000 after purchasing an additional 46,387 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 802,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,474,000 after purchasing an additional 37,668 shares during the period.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

