INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.38 EPS

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.38), Yahoo Finance reports.

INVO opened at $4.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.51. INVO Bioscience has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $12.30. The firm has a market cap of $22.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of -1.14.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INVO shares. Roth Capital started coverage on INVO Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Colliers Securities started coverage on INVO Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

INVO Bioscience, Inc, a medical device company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. The company offers INVOcell, a patented intravaginal culture system used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development; and INVOcell Retention device, a single-use modified diaphragm that includes holes to allow for natural drainage of vaginal fluids to aid in retention of the INVOcell device in the vaginal cavity during the incubation period.

