Ion Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Ion Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,112,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,485 shares during the period. Radware accounts for about 2.7% of Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Ion Asset Management Ltd. owned about 2.37% of Radware worth $30,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Radware by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Radware by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 966,240 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,422,000 after acquiring an additional 80,781 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Radware by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 12,448 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Radware by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Radware by 3,217.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 394,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after acquiring an additional 382,885 shares during the period. 70.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDWR opened at $25.63 on Wednesday. Radware Ltd. has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $31.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.00.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Radware had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $69.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Radware’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Radware Ltd. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RDWR shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Radware from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Radware in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

