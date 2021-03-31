Ion Asset Management Ltd. Buys New Shares in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 72,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,977,000. SolarEdge Technologies accounts for 2.0% of Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Ion Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of SolarEdge Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

SEDG has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $235.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $258.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.53.

In other news, CFO Ronen Faier sold 2,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.85, for a total value of $763,372.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,596,111.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total transaction of $1,029,349.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,833,453.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,404 shares of company stock worth $6,183,496 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $271.17 on Wednesday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.80 and a 1 year high of $377.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 79.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.54.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

