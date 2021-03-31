Ion Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Ion Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,782,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 417,802 shares during the quarter. Delek US accounts for approximately 2.5% of Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ion Asset Management Ltd. owned about 2.42% of Delek US worth $28,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 36.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,060,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,586,000 after buying an additional 1,874,583 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,325,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 7,851.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 658,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 649,731 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 676,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,865,000 after buying an additional 347,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,378,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,158,000 after buying an additional 311,745 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Delek US from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. US Capital Advisors lowered Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Delek US from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delek US currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $21.68 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 2.19. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $27.38.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.93). Delek US had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

