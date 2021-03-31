Ion Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.11% of Eventbrite worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Eventbrite during the 4th quarter worth about $2,353,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Eventbrite by 205.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,586,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,421 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Eventbrite by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 15,066 shares during the period. Finally, Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eventbrite in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,668,000. 67.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Shares of EB opened at $21.95 on Wednesday. Eventbrite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.16. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 63.75% and a negative net margin of 134.78%. The company had revenue of $26.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

