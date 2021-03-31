Ion Asset Management Ltd. Has $108.93 Million Stock Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Ion Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 674,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,621 shares during the quarter. CyberArk Software comprises about 9.5% of Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ion Asset Management Ltd. owned about 1.77% of CyberArk Software worth $108,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,980,000. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter worth $16,035,000. Martin Currie Ltd. raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 495,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,081,000 after buying an additional 141,171 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 196.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,931,000 after purchasing an additional 94,307 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 597,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,552,000 after purchasing an additional 89,556 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on CYBR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyberArk Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.14.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.97. 3,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,213. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.09. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $75.13 and a twelve month high of $169.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,819.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $144.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.15 million. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%. Research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

