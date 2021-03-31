Ion Asset Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,395,401 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,070,000. Flex accounts for 3.8% of Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ion Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.48% of Flex as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FLEX. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 1,344.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Flex in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Flex in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Flex in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Flex in the third quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

FLEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Flex from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.31.

In other Flex news, insider Francois Barbier sold 128,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $2,152,479.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 14,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $271,533.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 302,881 shares of company stock worth $5,213,219 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $17.82 on Wednesday. Flex Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $20.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.14 and its 200 day moving average is $16.25.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Flex had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

