Ion Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 8,000 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 66.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up about 0.4% of Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on PayPal in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.68.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock opened at $236.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $277.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.26, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.88 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

