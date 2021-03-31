Ion Asset Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 1,830,000 Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,830,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,405,000. Rigel Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 0.6% of Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Ion Asset Management Ltd. owned 1.08% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RIGL. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 183.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,106,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,255,000 after buying an additional 6,542,643 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,225,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,288,000 after buying an additional 2,329,590 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,680,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after buying an additional 575,574 shares during the period. CM Management LLC bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,400,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 469.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 436,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 359,871 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RIGL shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of NASDAQ RIGL opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.32. The company has a market cap of $578.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.67 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $5.50.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $18.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 26.25% and a negative return on equity of 44.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

