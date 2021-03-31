Ion Asset Management Ltd. Sells 22,107 Shares of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL)

Ion Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,107 shares during the quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.00% of Sol-Gel Technologies worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sol-Gel Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Sol-Gel Technologies by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sol-Gel Technologies by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 9,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLGL stock opened at $11.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $230.61 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.36. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.27.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of ($10.11) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 million. Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative return on equity of 48.54% and a negative net margin of 273.92%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions.

