Ion Asset Management Ltd. Sells 25,000 Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Ion Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Ping Identity makes up approximately 0.9% of Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Ion Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.43% of Ping Identity worth $10,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Ping Identity by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Ping Identity by 281.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 162.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

In related news, CAO Adriana Zenia Carpenter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,488. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 14,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $428,198.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,461.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,490 shares of company stock valued at $5,757,644 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

PING has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Ping Identity from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ping Identity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

Shares of PING stock opened at $21.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $37.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -305.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.31.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING).

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.