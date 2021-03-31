Ion Asset Management Ltd. Sells 801,342 Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Ion Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,452,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 801,342 shares during the quarter. Tower Semiconductor accounts for about 3.3% of Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ion Asset Management Ltd. owned 1.36% of Tower Semiconductor worth $37,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 232,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $361,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 100,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the period. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Tower Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. TheStreet raised Tower Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Tower Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $27.65 on Wednesday. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a one year low of $15.08 and a one year high of $34.45. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.33.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $345.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

