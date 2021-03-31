Ion Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,430,000. Certara makes up approximately 0.7% of Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Ion Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Certara as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter worth $391,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter worth $405,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter worth $408,000.

NASDAQ CERT opened at $26.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Certara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.58 and a 1 year high of $41.79.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $64.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.31 million. Certara’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Certara news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,674,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $209,220,522.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Certara in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Certara in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Certara in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

