ION Price Tops $0.0741 on Major Exchanges (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 49% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 31st. One ION coin can now be bought for about $0.0741 or 0.00000125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ION has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $3,856.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ION has traded up 240.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.45 or 0.00235306 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00017901 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00010342 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00007184 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,074.04 or 0.03499619 BTC.

ION Profile

ION (CRYPTO:ION) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,557,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,657,561 coins. ION’s official website is ionomy.com . ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

