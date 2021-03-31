IOST Price Reaches $0.0534 (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Over the last week, IOST has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. One IOST token can now be purchased for about $0.0534 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IOST has a market cap of $874.77 million and approximately $404.83 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00020846 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00048799 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00033189 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.80 or 0.00636385 BTC.

LATOKEN (LA) traded up 5,941.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00018601 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00067656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00026405 BTC.

IOST Token Profile

IOST is a (PoB) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 22,306,434,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,374,175,762 tokens. The official website for IOST is iost.io . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

