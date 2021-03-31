IoT Chain Reaches Market Cap of $13.30 Million (ITC)

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One IoT Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges. IoT Chain has a market capitalization of $13.30 million and $8.50 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IoT Chain has traded 50.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002721 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00061118 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About IoT Chain

IoT Chain (CRYPTO:ITC) is a coin. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 87,214,657 coins. The official website for IoT Chain is iotchain.io . The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoT Chain is an IoT operating system based on the blockchain. The IoT chain operating system will integrate the DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) organization model and Hyperledger technologies to provide a basic safety edge computing system and low-cost solutions for the IoT ecosystem. IoT Chain token (ITC) will be used for the settlement of smart devices use rights and ownership transfers. “

Buying and Selling IoT Chain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoT Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

