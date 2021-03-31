IP Group (LON:IPO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $127.20

IP Group Plc (LON:IPO) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 127.20 ($1.66) and last traded at GBX 126.80 ($1.66), with a volume of 1145477 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 121.20 ($1.58).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 138 ($1.80) price objective on shares of IP Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

The firm has a market cap of £1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59, a current ratio of 10.96 and a quick ratio of 10.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 117.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 95.69.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. IP Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5.75%.

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

