iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Stock Price Down 3.1%

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)’s stock price dropped 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.51 and last traded at $16.67. Approximately 1,030,083 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 16,757,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.21.

IQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. HSBC cut iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.60 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.20 price target on shares of iQIYI in a report on Thursday, December 24th. KeyCorp raised iQIYI from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut iQIYI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. iQIYI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.45.

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.80.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($1.72). iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 111.91% and a negative net margin of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI Company Profile (NASDAQ:IQ)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

