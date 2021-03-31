Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 82.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,970 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IRM. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,561,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,942,000 after purchasing an additional 457,087 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,173,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,548,000 after buying an additional 23,435 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,368,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,827,000 after acquiring an additional 9,684 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,573,000 after acquiring an additional 780,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Iron Mountain by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,070,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,035,000 after acquiring an additional 185,994 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 46,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $1,806,969.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,145,801.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul F. Deninger sold 7,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $262,512.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,319.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,586 shares of company stock valued at $2,950,427. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IRM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $37.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.00 and its 200-day moving average is $30.13.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 107.86%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

