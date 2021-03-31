iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,799 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.6% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 336.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,813,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,760,000 after buying an additional 13,735,024 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,638,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after acquiring an additional 813,322 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,571,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481,499 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,958,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,072,000 after acquiring an additional 261,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 7,958,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,044,000 after acquiring an additional 431,740 shares during the last quarter.

IGSB stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.68. 100,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,367,304. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.78 and a 52-week high of $55.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.81 and its 200-day moving average is $54.99.

