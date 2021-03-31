iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 86.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65,656 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,421,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,959,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998,093 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,294,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $519,651,000 after acquiring an additional 945,668 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,064,000. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 1,298,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,755,000 after buying an additional 412,973 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $136.21 on Wednesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $133.19 and a 1 year high of $172.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.47.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

