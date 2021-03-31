iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the February 28th total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,428,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.21. The stock had a trading volume of 48,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,494. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.82 and a 52 week high of $61.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 117.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 536,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,692,000 after acquiring an additional 290,073 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 24,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $610,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 446.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000.

Recommended Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.