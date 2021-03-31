iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) is Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s 10th Largest Position

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lessened its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,816 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.6% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,111,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $493,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,614 shares during the period. Model Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,550.5% in the 4th quarter. Model Capital Management LLC now owns 1,376,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,158 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,725,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,978,000. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,078,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IEF traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,381,574. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.50. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.78 and a twelve month high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.