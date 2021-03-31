iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) by 208.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,323 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.14% of iShares Asia 50 ETF worth $3,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIA. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 81.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 34,834 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,653,000.

NASDAQ:AIA opened at $91.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.11. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $53.61 and a 12-month high of $102.50.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

