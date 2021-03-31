iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) by 82.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,074 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.89% of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF worth $4,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000.

Get iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

ILTB stock opened at $68.53 on Wednesday. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $67.16 and a 52-week high of $79.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.99.

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.