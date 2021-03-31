iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,396 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.24% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTF. Capital One Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 243,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after purchasing an additional 116,622 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 940,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,560,000 after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 1,225.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,891,000.

Shares of INTF stock opened at $28.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.65. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 12 month low of $19.28 and a 12 month high of $29.10.

