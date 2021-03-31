iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) Shares Acquired by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,944 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 1.81% of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $14,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVYE. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 183,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,842,000 after buying an additional 9,256 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DVYE opened at $39.14 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.08 and a 200 day moving average of $35.43. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $40.31.

