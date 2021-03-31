iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the February 28th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDEM. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,546,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,429 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,886,000.

Shares of NASDAQ LDEM traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.83. The stock had a trading volume of 148 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,639. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.90 and a fifty-two week high of $68.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.36 and a 200-day moving average of $60.91.

