iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,194 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 48,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 14,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.75. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

