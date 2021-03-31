iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,800 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the February 28th total of 84,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 365,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGF traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.04. 21,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,529. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $31.91 and a 12 month high of $45.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.78.

