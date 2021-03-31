iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTA) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTA) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the February 28th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

NASDAQ IBTA remained flat at $$25.36 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,987. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.36. iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $25.33 and a 52 week high of $26.72.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.